Jacobites yet to open mind

Synod for wait-and-watch approach

The Jacobite Syrian Christian Church will extend help to whichever political formation that helps it out of the crisis it is facing in view of the rival Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church citing a court order and demanding control of a few hundred churches where members of the Jacobite faction are in majority, it was decided at the church synod at Puthen Cruz, near here, on Tuesday.

Even as there were reports that the Jacobite Church had expressed its willingness to extend support to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, taking into account the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help settle the issue, the synod members preferred a wait-and-watch approach, it is learnt.

The synod is in the process of taking a decision as the major political formations are yet to state their stance. However, there is a consensus that the Church will reciprocate any tangible help extended by any front or party to afford justice to us. Unlike in previous elections, the NDA has made a major presence in the Assembly poll scene. “Moreover, the meeting convened by Mr. Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders reaching out to us are seen as a turning point in the dispute between the Jacobite and Orthodox factions,” says Kuriakose Mar Theophilos Metropolitan, spokesperson of the Jacobite Church.

The meeting convened by Mr. Modi helped clear the air of misunderstanding that the Jacobite Church is a foreign one, while the rival faction was an Indian Church.

The wait-and-watch approach does not mean the Church is floating a political party of its own. On the contrary, a clear stance will be taken in the coming days. Discussions are going on in Church fora, following which a consensus will evolve.A declaration will be made even if no formation comes forward to help us, says the metropolitan.

The Church is thankful to the Left Democratic Front for the cemetery Bill and its support reflected in the local body polls. “We would have further extended support if an Ordinance to protect churches too was issued,” he added.