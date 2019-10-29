Jacobites rule out ties with Orthodox faction

An Akhila Malankara Vaidika Yogam (meeting of all priests) of the Jacobite Syrian Christian Church was held at the Puthenkurisu Patriarchal Centre near here on Tuesday to discuss the course of action in the wake of the implementation of the Supreme Court verdict of July 3, 2017 in the Church case.

The meeting, inaugurated by Metropolitan Trustee Joseph Mar Gregorios, swore that they would not accept any spiritual authority over that of the Patriarch of Antioch. It requested the synod of the Jacobite Church to take direct action to organise protests to demand the implementation of the proposed Church Act.

It also decided to request the synod of the Church to make arrangements to organise protests in the State capital and New Delhi over the issues of Church administration in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict.

The meeting put at rest rumours that the Jacobite group was ready to join the Orthodox faction. The meeting pledged that there would be no compromise with the Orthodox group.

Case registered

Meanwhile, the Jacobite faction has found itself in a bind with a State panel for protection of children’s rights taking up a case against it for allegedly forcing children to write ‘sathyam’ (truth) in blood as part of its protest against the Orthodox faction at Kothamangalam. “Children have every right to unite themselves and stage protests for safeguarding their rights. However, minors being used as a tool for protest and using their blood to proclaim their faith is against the law,” commission chairman P. Suresh said in a release.

The commission also sought reports from the Director General of Police and the Ernakulam Collector on the event.