Jacobites hail move

The Jacobite faction has welcomed the ordinance that paves way for the burial of the dead in cemeteries in churches of their preference.
Metropolitan trustee of the Jacobite Syrian Christian Church Joseph Mar Greogorios told The Hindu that the government move would help end the uncertainties associated with funerals. The government decision addressed part of the grievances of the Jacobites.
He said the Jacobites had approached several fora, including NHRC and the government, on the issue. There have been frequent standoffs between the two groups of the Malankara Church over the burial of the dead in different parts of the State. The number of such incidents got more media attention after the Supreme Court verdict of July 3, 2017, which handed over control of all Malankara Church parishes to the Orthodox faction and banned all parallel administration.
