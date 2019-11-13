Jacobites form ‘human wall’ in front of Secretariat

The Jacobite Syrian Christian Church formed a ‘human wall’ in front of the Secretariat on Tuesday in protest against the alleged denial of burial rights to Jacobites in churches under the possession of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church.

The human wall began with a mass procession from St. Peter’s Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Simhasana Cathedral here. Abraham Mar Severios of the Angamaly diocese of the Church flagged off the procession. Metropolitan trustee Joseph Mar Gregorios formally inaugurated a protest meet that raised a host of demands, including the State government’s intervention in ensuring freedom to bury the dead in accordance with their rituals. They pledged to continue the agitation until the impasse over the burial of a 92-year-old woman in the cemetery of St. Mary’s Church at Kattachira, Kayamkulam, was resolved.

Freedom for prayers

The Jacobite faction also called for unbridled freedom to offer prayers in churches that have come under the ownership of the Orthodox faction, implementation of the proposed Church Act to protect church properties, and to find a permanent solution to the Church dispute by holding referendum among devotees.

As many as 23 bishops of the Jacobite faction, including Synod secretary Thomas Mar Thimothios of the Kottayam diocese, Kerala Council of Churches chairman Metropolitan Geevarghese Mar Coorilos of the Thiruvananthapuram and Niranam dioceses, Knanaya Archdiocese Metropolitan Kuriakose Mar Severios and Thomas Mar Alexandrios of the Mumbai diocese, who has been agitating outside the Secretariat since November 5, participated in the agitation. Anoop Jacob and Eldhose Kunnappilly, MLAs, spoke. Metropolitan Yuhanon Mar Milithios of the Thumpamon diocese administered the pledge among the agitators during a faith declaration.

As part of pressing their demand for the Church Act, the Jacobite faction has decided to organise a march from Raj Bhavan to the Secretariat on November 27.

Orthodox Church

Meanwhile, Catholicos of the East and Malankara Metropolitan Baselios Mar Thoma Poulose II, head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, met Governor Arif Mohammad Khan at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday and apprised him of the issues faced by the Church. Synod secretary Yuhanon Mar Diascoros, Malankara Association secretary Biju Oommen and Church's spokesperson Fr. Johns Abraham Konatt were present.