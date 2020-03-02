Jacobites begin ‘prayer protest’

Members of the Jacobite Syrian Christian Church, led by their metropolitans, began a five-day prayer protest at Marine Drive here on Monday, alleging that a handful of police officers are ‘misrepresenting’ court orders and acting in favour of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church by facilitating their takeover of churches where members of the Jacobite faction are in vast majority.

Catholicos Baselios Thomas II inaugurated the protest. This is the second phase of the agitation seeking ‘justice for the Church members.’ Among those who addressed the protesters was metropolitan trustee Joseph Mar Gregorios.

Outrage

Speakers expressed outrage at the faithful being ‘driven out’ of churches and ‘forced entry’ into church buildings by breaking open locks. Members of the Jacobite faction had taken out a protest march to the office of District Police Chief (Rural) on February 29.

They said the rival faction was keeping the police and district administration on tenterhooks through pressure tactics.

The protesting members also sought curbs on lower courts passing orders on cases relating to 357 churches under Supreme Court’s consideration, speedy submission of reports to the apex court on 304 cases pending before it, a relook of orders about forcing out members of the Jacobite faction despite they being in overwhelming majority in churches, and upholding of justice and impartiality, said Kuriakose Mar Theophilus. The protest will end at 6 p.m. on Friday.