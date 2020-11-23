Jacobite group observes protest day

KOCHI

23 November 2020

It demands legislation to end seizure of Jacobite churches

Leaders and members of the Jacobite faction of the Malankara Church observed a day of protest on Sunday across Kerala in the face of what they claimed was an attack on the church in the form of seizure of churches. The protest was observed on Sunday as per a decision of the working committee of the Jacobite Church, which met at Kolencherry on Saturday.

The Jacobite faction had earlier said that it would end all protests in view of the peace talks being convened by the State government between the two factions of the Malankara Church. The protest is against the “denial of justice” and supports a demand for legislation to end the seizure of Jacobite churches, said the working committee.

The protest comes in the wake of the State government seizing the St. George’s Church, Mudavoor, near Muvattupuzha, last week. It was later handed over to the Orthodox group of the Malankara Church.

