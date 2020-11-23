Jacobite group observes protest day

Leaders and members of the Jacobite faction of the Malankara Church observed a day of protest on Sunday across Kerala in the face of what they claimed was an attack on the church in the form of seizure of churches. The protest was observed on Sunday as per a decision of the working committee of the Jacobite Church, which met at Kolencherry on Saturday.
The Jacobite faction had earlier said that it would end all protests in view of the peace talks being convened by the State government between the two factions of the Malankara Church. The protest is against the “denial of justice” and supports a demand for legislation to end the seizure of Jacobite churches, said the working committee.
The protest comes in the wake of the State government seizing the St. George’s Church, Mudavoor, near Muvattupuzha, last week. It was later handed over to the Orthodox group of the Malankara Church.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath