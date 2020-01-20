Kerala

Jacobite faction resolves to resist church takeover

more-in

Kothamangalam Marthoman Cheriyapally

The Jacobite faction of the Malankara Church has said it will continue to resist the takeover of churches such as the Marthoman Cheriyapally (St. Thomas Church) at Kothamangalam by the Orthodox group.

Since Sunday, thousands of members of the Jacobite church have joined an assembly of people in front of the Marthoman church to prevent the church’s takeover.

Catholicos Baselios Thomas I, head of the Jacobite Syrian Christian Church, said he would lead the resistance to the church takeover. He was addressing an assembly of priests and managing committee members at a meeting at Kothamangalam on Sunday.

The Matha Maithri Samrakshana Samithi, a group with membership cutting across religions, has been organising a relay meet in front of the church demanding its protection. The relay meet has been on now for 48 days.

The Kerala High Court had earlier directed the Ernakulam Collector to take over the church.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 20, 2020 11:22:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/jacobite-faction-resolves-to-resist-church-takeover/article30609846.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY