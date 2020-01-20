Jacobite faction resolves to resist church takeover

The Jacobite faction of the Malankara Church has said it will continue to resist the takeover of churches such as the Marthoman Cheriyapally (St. Thomas Church) at Kothamangalam by the Orthodox group.

Since Sunday, thousands of members of the Jacobite church have joined an assembly of people in front of the Marthoman church to prevent the church’s takeover.

Catholicos Baselios Thomas I, head of the Jacobite Syrian Christian Church, said he would lead the resistance to the church takeover. He was addressing an assembly of priests and managing committee members at a meeting at Kothamangalam on Sunday.

The Matha Maithri Samrakshana Samithi, a group with membership cutting across religions, has been organising a relay meet in front of the church demanding its protection. The relay meet has been on now for 48 days.

The Kerala High Court had earlier directed the Ernakulam Collector to take over the church.