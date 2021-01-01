Jacobite faction launches protest

Kerala CM optimistic of solution

An indefinite stir by the Jacobite Syrian Christian Church demanding the Kerala government to frame a law to guarantee justice for the Jacobite faction of the Malankara Church began here on Friday.

Metropolitan Trustee Joseph Mar Gregorios Metropolitan, who inaugurated the agitation in front of the Secretariat, said the court verdict had failed to resolve the feud between the Orthodox and Jacobite factions and legislation was the only solution.

Churches in legal tangle

The Jacobite Syrian Christian Church has temporarily lost possession of 52 churches, and more than 600 churches are entangled in court cases.

It is the desire of society in general that the government should intervene to thrash out a solution, the Metropolitan said.

Hoping for a solution, the Jacobite church was going ahead with the stir with prayers and in peace, he said.

The indefinite stir is being led by the Metropolitans of the Church.

Yuhanon Mar Militious Metropolitan presided over the inaugural function.

Metropolitan Geevarghese Mar Coorilos, Thomas Alexandrios Metropolitan, convener of the Jacobite Movement for Justice, and other church leaders were present.

CM’s stand

The State government is optimistic of finding a solution to the feud between the two factions of the Malankara Church, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan indicated on Friday.

The Kerala government, however, had not considered framing legislation in this regard, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said while replying to questions during his Friday evening briefing.