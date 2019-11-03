Jacobite faction forms human wall

In an emotional demonstration of their protest over the attempts to expel the faithful from the churches, thousands of people owing allegiance to the Jacobite Syrian Christian Church stood shoulder to shoulder to form a massive human wall here on Sunday. The demonstrations began around 3 p.m. with special prayers at the St. Mary’s Church, Manarcad, led by Bishops Kuriakose Mor Gregorios, Kuriakose Mor Ivanios and Poulose Moe Irenios. This was followed by a pledge of allegiance to the Patriarch of Antioch, administered by Kuriakose Cor Episcopa, the vicar of the church .

At six centres

Afterwards, the protesters lined up to form a human wall which began from the Madhaba of the church and extended up to the Gandhi Square in Kottayam Town. Protest meetings were held at six centres, including the church, Manarcad junction, Kalathipady and Kanjikuzhy.

According to the organisers, the wall was being formed to mark their protest at the alleged attempt of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church to take over its churches in a wholly undemocratic manner. A preliminary assessment by them suggested the total participation to be around 25,000.

Besides members of the 48 churches under the Kottayam diocese, faithful from various other dioceses also took part in the protest.

As part of intensifying the protest, the Jacobite faction is slated to hold an all-party meet on the premises of the St. Mary’s church here on November 10.