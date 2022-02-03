Jacobite church reiterates plea for legislation

‘Opportunity for govt. to end dispute’

The Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church has appealed to the State government to intervene immediately to end the dispute in the Malankara church through a legislation.

The Jacobite appeal came in the wake of a petition that the court order with regard to the Kothamangalam Cheriyapalli be carried out and the Orthodox faction given police protection came up before a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday, said a press release here from the Jacobite media cell.

The hearing was held in the background of the State government making an appeal against a High Court single bench order that Central forces could be called in to carry out the court order.

Chief Attorney General N. Manoj Kumar informed the court that there would be serious social issues if the church in which there were over 1,500 Jacobite families was seized for 20 individuals. He said the Chief Minister had directly involved in the mediatory talks and that the government was continuing with its efforts to settle the dispute in a peaceful manner.

It was pointed out during the course of the hearing that the best way to end the dispute was through a legislation and the authority to do so was vested with the State government, the communication said. While the case was being heard, there was reference to the recommendation by Justice K. T. Thomas panel that legislation could permanently end the Malankara church dispute.

Media cell chairman and official spokesman for the Jacobite Church Kuriakose Mor Theophelos said this was a great opportunity for the government to permanently settle the century-old dispute between the two groups of the Malankara church and the opportunity should not be wasted.