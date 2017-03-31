Jacob Thomas goes on ‘endless’ leave

Jacob Thomas, the high-profile Director of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), has gone on extended leave.

Mr. Thomas described his “unanticipated exit” from the agency as the “start of an endless leave”.

He told The Hindu that he would not dwell on the reasons for his departure “at this stage”. State Police Chief Loknath Behera would hold charge in his stead.

In many ways Mr. Thomas’s exit was anticipated. He had twice come under criticism from the High Court “for overstepping his Constitutional bounds to establish a Vigilance Raj in Kerala.” A High Court Bench had even questioned his continuance as VACB chief. The question remained whether the government had gone by the “non-binding”observations of the Bench in the matter.

Anti-corruption investigations against top bureaucrats had resulted in inter-departmental spats that imperilled smooth governance. The police accused Mr. Thomas of overreach when he “punched holes” in the Perumbavoor rape-murder investigation.

The train of complaints against the agency from the ruling front, particularly its “hastiness” in slapping a nepotism case against former Minister E. P. Jayarajan, became critical enough for the Chief Minister to signal his discontent with Mr. Thomas last week.

The government also felt that lack of supervision and unwillingness to be forceful had hobbled many important anti-corruption investigations.

Personal allegations of wrongdoing and corruption also did not augur well for Mr. Thomas. He was accused of bid rigging as ports director and collaborating with a foreign firm to acquire land in Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Thomas’s embrace of the media spotlight also struck the wrong cord with his critics in the government.

Mr. Thomas had raised public hopes to counter corruption that he became emblematic of the crusade. His inspections and checks invariably triggered a media frenzy but rarely led to filing of criminal charges.

As Mr. Thomas’s leaves office, anti-corruption enforcers are reaching a critical juncture in the protracted investigations against former Ministers K. M. Mani and K. Babu. Mr. Thomas’s legacy will largely centre on the outcome of such high-profile cases.