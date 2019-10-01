Jacob Thomas gets govt. posting

The government has posted Director General of Police Jacob Thomas as managing director of the Kerala Steel & Metal Industries Corporation.

However, Mr. Thomas has not indicated so far that he will assume charge of the public utility.

He had written to the government seeking a post commensurate with his rank and experience in the Police Department.

Reason for rift

Mr. Thomas, the senior-most ranking police officer in Kerala, had become a thorn in the government’s side and one of its most vocal critics after it shunted him out as Director of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau soon after the agency booked Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan on the charge of nepotism in 2016. The VACB later dismissed the case under a new director.

CAT order

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) had ordered recently to reinstate Mr. Thomas in service and castigated the government for keeping him outside the service for a prolonged period under the pretext of pending departmental inquiries.

The government had not appealed the CAT order.

Later, the government bypassed him to post Loknath Behera as State Police Chief. The government also resurrected a long-pending corruption case against Mr. Thomas.

Mr. Thomas had courted controversy when as Vigilance Director he allowed outright registration of corruption cases with “scarce” vetting or oversight. The Kerala High Court had slammed him for creating a fearful “Vigilance Raj” in the State.

Over Ockhi rescue

Mr. Thomas had irked the government by questioning its Ockhi Cyclone rescue efforts and rehabilitation of flood victims. He had also backed the Sangh Parivar on the Sabarimala issue and off late stirred a hornets’ nest by saying there was no disgrace in chanting “Jai Sri Ram”, a mantra widely perceived by the Left as a clarion call for communal violence and cow vigilantism.

25 posts for Clean Kerala

The government has decided to strengthen the Clean Kerala company and equip it for better waste management.

The Cabinet, which met on Monday, decided to create 25 new posts in the company. The meeting approved an additional guarantee of ₹300 crore for the Kerala State Backward Classes Development Corporation to avail itself of loan from the National Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation.

Baiju George will be appointed managing director, Overseas Keralites Investment and Holding Limited. The contract appointment is a for a term of one year.