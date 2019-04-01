Jacob Thomas decides not to contest

The senior-most IPS officer in Kerala, Jacob Thomas, DGP, will not contest the Lok Sabha polls from Chalakudy as a candidate of Kizhakkambalam-based charity outfit Twenty20.

Announcing this at the Ernakulam Press Club on Monday, chief coordinator of the forum Sabu M. Jacob, also chairman and managing director of Kitex, attributed this to the State government not accepting Mr. Thomas’s resignation letter that was sent 10 days ago. “A lobby comprising officials and political leaders who do not want the IPS officer in the fray are behind the move to prevent him from contesting the polls. We do not intend to field anyone else from the constituency,” he said.

Twenty20 was launched as the corporate social responsibility venture of the garment manufacturing major. In 2015, it contested the local body elections in the Kizhakkambalam panchayat and created history by winning 17 of the 19 grama panchayat seats and two of the three block panchayat seats with a 69% vote share.

“By Sunday, our ward committees will decide our political stance and the candidate to support. While UDF candidate Benny Behanan has issued public statements against us, actor and LDF candidate Innocent has not done so,” Mr. Jacob said.

Later, answering queries from the media, Mr. Thomas said he was impressed by the development-based outlook of Twenty20. “I will continue to associate with the outfit,” he said.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Thomas, who was placed under suspension over a year ago, said he had put in over 32 years of service as an IPS officer. “I cannot understand why the government has not accepted my resignation, since I am not holding any mission-critical post now. I do not need tax payers’ money as allowance,” he said. “As per a 2017 gazette notification on All India Service Rules, I do not need to issue three months’ notice prior to stepping down. Nobody can be compelled to work,” he added.