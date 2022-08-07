Kerala

Jabbar Shihab Award for Kunhali Musliar

K.K. Kunhali Musliar
Staff Reporter MALAPPURAM August 07, 2022 20:27 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 20:27 IST

Kerala Samsthana Jamiyyathul Ulama (KSJU) vice president K.K. Kunhali Musliar has won the Jabbar Shihab Thangal Memorial Model Scholar Award instituted by the Ahibbaya Charitable and Educational Trust.

KSJU senior secretary C.K. Mohammed Asgar Moulavi will give away the award at an Ahibba anniversary function to be held at Wandoor in Malappuram on August 28.

