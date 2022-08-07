Jabbar Shihab Award for Kunhali Musliar
Instituted by Ahibbaya Charitable and Educational Trust
Kerala Samsthana Jamiyyathul Ulama (KSJU) vice president K.K. Kunhali Musliar has won the Jabbar Shihab Thangal Memorial Model Scholar Award instituted by the Ahibbaya Charitable and Educational Trust.
KSJU senior secretary C.K. Mohammed Asgar Moulavi will give away the award at an Ahibba anniversary function to be held at Wandoor in Malappuram on August 28.
