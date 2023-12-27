J. B. Koshy Commission recommendations will be implemented soon: V. Abdurahiman

December 27, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The recommendations of the J. B. Koshy Commission, appointed by the State government to study the problems faced by Christians, will be implemented soon, Minister for Welfare of Minorities V. Abdurahiman has said.

Mr. Abdurahiman was speaking after inaugurating the State-level minorities day celebrations here on Wednesday. The commission’s report, submitted to the Chief Minister, was studied by the government departments concerned.

The government is in the process of finalising the steps for implementing the recommendations in an effective manner. The government has decided to implement the recommendations. There is no scope for any concern in this regard, he said.

The opinions and suggestions of the departments will be compiled by next week, after which a meeting would be convened. The recommendations would be implemented just as the recommendations of the Paloli Mohammed Kutty commission (which suggested measures for implementing the recommendations of the Sachar commission which studied the social backwardness of Muslims) were implemented, Mr. Abdurahiman added.

Xmas celebrations

Mr. Abdurahiman condemned the call made by certain Muslim leaders to stay away from Christmas celebrations. Such individuals are a hindrance to religious harmony in Kerala, he said, questioning their right to ask people to avoid the celebrations.

Antony Raju, MLA, presided. Abhilash Mohan, Mathrubhumi News, delivered the keynote address. Palayam Imam V. P. Suhaib Moulavi, Adeela Abdulla, Director, Minority Welfare Department, spoke.

