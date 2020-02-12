Ivory worrying forest department

KOCHI: Worried over the safe custody of huge quantities of ivory in its vaults, the attempts of the Kerala Forest Department to get rid of it failed. A proposal to destroy it by burning was recently shot down by the Kerala State Board for Wildlife.

It estimated that around 12 tonne of ivory is in the possession of the department. A significant quantity of the off-white teeth and tusks of elephants are kept at the Forest Headquarters and lockers of the State treasury and bank lockers. Ivory has also been stored at the various offices of the Forest Department. The ivory of the dead captive elephants are left with safe custody of its owners. Ivory comes to the vaults of the department from the captive as well as wild elephants. The materials which are confiscated from poachers and illegal traders too add to the volume, said a senior Forest Official.

The ivory comes in various sizes and shapes and some are huge in size and heavy to handle. In some other cases, its ivory carvings and idols. The security requirements for the material, which has no official market or price, since its a banned item, is a matter of concern, he said.

Though the proposal for destroying the ivory by crushing and burning it was placed before the Board meeting held during the last week of January, it was opposed by majority of the members. The representatives of the NGOs and conservationists were absent at the meeting as the term of the nominated members had expired. A similar attempt by the Department seven years ago too failed to get the approval of the authorities.

The Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who presided over the meeting, suggested steps for using the ivory.

The Forest officials explained that the burning of ivory was an internationally accepted practise and small pieces shall be crushed and burned in the initial phase. They also objected to the proposal that ivory shall be exhibited at museums and educational institutions as they feared that it would promote poaching of elephants.

Valliyil Gopinath, former Head of Forest Force, suggested the destruction of ivory for protecting the wild elephants. The supply of ivory has to be cut to end the illegal craft of ivory carving, which is still thriving in some parts of the State and to save the elephants. The illegally procured ivory is the raw material for the carving. The use, possession and trade of ivory is banned, said Mr. Gopinath.

The Centre had earlier permitted the State governments to destroy the ivory in its possession as it could not be used for any other purpose. Yet, the earlier attempts to destroy it didn't succeed. The mindset against the destruction of the ivory, which is deemed as a valuable item, needs to change if one is serious about protecting the elephants, he said.

