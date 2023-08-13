ADVERTISEMENT

Ivory smuggling: search underway to nab three more suspects

August 13, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - Kozhikode

Four persons from Malappuram had already been arrested in connection with the incident

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest department squad has intensified its search for three more persons, including the prime suspect, involved in the smuggling of ivory worth ₹1.6 crore. The details of three came to light when the investigation team quizzed four Malappuram natives who were earlier arrested with the smuggled ivory and later remanded in judicial custody.

According to sources, the suspects at large are reportedly from Idukki and Malappuram districts. Their phone numbers have been tracked. Further investigation is on, the sources said.  

It was on July 30 that a flying squad arrested Malappuram natives Jaffar Sadique, Mohammed Basil, Abdul Rasheed and Shukkoor following a tip off received by the department’s Intelligence wing. The gang was netted with the support of a flying squad when they came to Kozhikode for selling the smuggled product. There were reportedly eight pieces with them for sale.

