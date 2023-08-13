HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ivory smuggling: search underway to nab three more suspects

Four persons from Malappuram had already been arrested in connection with the incident

August 13, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest department squad has intensified its search for three more persons, including the prime suspect, involved in the smuggling of ivory worth ₹1.6 crore. The details of three came to light when the investigation team quizzed four Malappuram natives who were earlier arrested with the smuggled ivory and later remanded in judicial custody.

According to sources, the suspects at large are reportedly from Idukki and Malappuram districts. Their phone numbers have been tracked. Further investigation is on, the sources said.  

It was on July 30 that a flying squad arrested Malappuram natives Jaffar Sadique, Mohammed Basil, Abdul Rasheed and Shukkoor following a tip off received by the department’s Intelligence wing. The gang was netted with the support of a flying squad when they came to Kozhikode for selling the smuggled product. There were reportedly eight pieces with them for sale.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.