Ivory case: High Court calls for final report

January 31, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday called for the final report in the the illegal ivory possession case involving actor Mohanlal and others from the Perumbavoor Judicial First Class Magistrate Court. Justice A. Badharudeen issued the directive to the lower court when a petition by actor Mohanlal and the State government against the the order of the Perumbavoor Judicial First Class Magistrate Court dismissing the plea of the assistant public prosecutor (APP) to withdraw the prosecution proceedings against him in the case was taken up for hearing. The magistrate court had not transferred the final report though the lower court had sent the records in the case. The actor contended that the possession of the ivory tusks had been legalised as he was issued a proper ownership certificate. As a result, the chargesheet filed by the range officer did not stand. Besides, he did not kill any tusker for extracting the ivories. The State government submitted that the public prosecutor had obtained the government’s consent for the withdrawal of the case and filed the plea after considering the material in the case and applying his mind.