Ivory case: HC stays proceedings against Mohanlal

September 19, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Monday stayed for six months all further proceedings against actor Mohanlal in a case relating to illegal possession of ivory that was pending before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court (JFMC), Perumbavoor.

The court further allowed petitions filed by Poulose A.A. and James Mathew seeking to implead in the case. The interim order was issued on a petition by Mohanlal seeking to quash the case.

His counsel argued that the Chief Wildlife Warden, Thiruvananthapuram, had issued a certificate of ownership for four elephant tusks. Their possession by the actor had thus been legalised and there was no violation of any provision of the Wildlife Protection Act or Kerala Wildlife (Protection) Rules. Hence, the report dated September 16, 2019 of the Mekkappala forest station, Ernakulam, against the petitioner was unsustainable.

The actor had been directed to appear before the magistrate court on November 3, after dismissing a petition by the State for withdrawal of prosecution. The case was registered after elephant tusks and 13 ivory artefacts were seized by the Income Tax department from the residence of Mohanlal in Kochi in 2011.