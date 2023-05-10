HamberMenu
IVA condemns killing of woman doctor at Kottarakara, demands enhanced security measures

May 10, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala unit of the Indian Veterinary Association (IVA) has condemned the killing of young doctor Vandana Das at Kottarakara in Kollam.

In a statement here on Wednesday, Irshad A., general secretary, IVA Kerala, said the incident had shed light on the “distressing reality of persistent violence faced by medical and veterinary professionals within health-care centres across Kerala”.

The IVA urged the government to initiate urgent and stringent measures to ensure the safety of medical practitioners. “The government should swiftly implement comprehensive security measures to safeguard doctors within their work environments and ensure an atmosphere free from fear and intimidation,” the statement reads

Declaring solidarity with the protests initiated by the Indian Medical Association, veterinary doctors in the State will observe a black day on Thursday.

