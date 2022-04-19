IV Das awards for writer, journalist

Kozhikode

Writer M.Mukundan and journalist P.V. Jeejo have been selected for the third IV Das awards. John Britas, MP, will present the awards at an event to be held at K.P. Kesava Menon Hall in Kozhikode at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The award has been instituted by the IV Das Cultural Centre and 'Sadgamaya', a press release said.