Kerala

IUML’s anti-fascist conclaves tomorrow

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) will organise anti-fascist conclaves at panchayat and municipal level across the State on Tuesday to protest against the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) move to delete 387 ‘Moplah martyrs’ from the list of freedom fighters.

IUML leaders said here on Monday that the party would strengthen its protest against the ongoing saffronisation move led by the Sangh Parivar forces in the country.

Historians and exponents of secular fronts will join the protest. IUML’s national and State level leaders will lead the agitation.


