IUML wrests back power in Kottakkal municipality

January 03, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) wrested back power in Kottakkal municipality after month-long uncertainties and some dramatic moves.

IUML candidate K. Haneesha was elected chairperson with 20 votes against seven on Wednesday. Dr. Haneesha secured the vote of a CPI(M) Independent while another CPI(M) councillor stayed away.

The IUML had suffered a setback in the municipality last month when its official candidate, Dr. Haneesha, was defeated by a rebel candidate, Muhsina Poovanmadathil by a margin of two votes. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) had supported the rebel candidate.

However, Muhsina quit the chairperson’s post following an ultimatum by the IUML leadership. The IUML had also disbanded the municipal committee.

The developments were the fallout of an internal strife within the municipal unit of the IUML. Bushra Shabeer, daughter-in-law of former IUML leader U.A. Beeran, was the chairperson until November. She was forced to quit the post as a result of strong disagreement with an influential section within the party.

However, her resignation led to dissidence within the IUML, and a section with Ms. Bushra’s tacit support had defeated the party’s official candidate, Ms. Haneesha, last month.

On Wednesday, the IUML celebrated its comeback by raising banners.