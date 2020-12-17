IUML working panel to review poll outcome

Kunhalikutty says UDF didn’t suffer as much as being portrayed

A meeting of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) high-power committee held here on Thursday decided to hold a special meeting of the party’s State working committee to review the local body elections.

The review meeting would be held here on December 23, said IUML State general secretary K.P.A. Majeed. He said it was too early to comment about the election results. “We will say anything further only after a thorough review of the results,” he said.

IUML national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty, MP, said that the United Democratic Front (UDF) did not suffer so much as being portrayed by some parties. He said the IUML centres put up a commendable show in the elections.

The UDF will discuss the election results in its meeting to be held on Saturday. He said all UDF constituents were aware of the importance of strengthening the work in the State.

IUML State president Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal presided over the high power committee meeting. Apart from Mr. Kunhalikutty and Mr. Majeed, party district president Saed Sadikali Shihab Thangal, organising secretary E.T. Mohammed Basheer, MP, treasurer P.V. Abdul Wahab, MP, and M.K. Muneer, MLA, attended the meeting.