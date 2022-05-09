IUML workers injured in attack at Vadakara

At least four activists of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) were admitted to a private hospital in Vadakara on Monday night after they were reportedly attacked by activists of the Social Democratic Party of India.

The police said the incident occurred at Puduppanam, near Vadakara. There had been a clash between these groups in the area a month ago. Local media reported that around 10 people, including an IUML functionary, were injured on Monday. The local leader’s house was attacked as well.