IUML worker hacked to death in Malappuram

MALAPPURAM

28 January 2021 12:28 IST

An Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) worker was hacked to death at Oravumpuram near Pandikkad in Malappuram district late on Wednesday.

Mohammed Sameer A.V., 26, died of stab wounds. His relative Hamza was also injured in the attack. United Democratic Front (UDF) alleged that the CPI(M) was behind the attack.

The attack took place around 11 p.m. Police said it was a fallout of a series of clashes between the CPI(M) and the UDF workers in the area in the wake of the local body elections.

Police have taken several people into custody. The UDF alleged that some of its workers, including the victim of Wednesday’s attack, had faced threat on their lives from the CPI(M) after the election results.

Police said a feud between two families of Oravumpuram too had played a role in the attack. An investigation is on.