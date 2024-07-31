GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IUML wins two wards, Independent secures one in bypolls in Kasaragod

Published - July 31, 2024 11:42 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

Two Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) candidates and an Independent emerged victorious in by-elections to local bodies in Kasaragod and Mogral Puthur panchayats, the results of which were announced on July 31 (Wednesday).

In Khasilane ward of Kasaragod municipality, IUML’s K.M. Haneef won with 447 votes, defeating Independent candidate P.M. Umair who got 128 votes. The BJP’s N. Mani garnered just one vote. The voter turnout in the ward was 74.42%, with 576 of the 774 registered voters casting votes.

The IUML’s Dharmapal Darillath triumphed in Kallangai ward of Mogral Puthur panchayat, securing 701 votes. Padmanabha Kallankai of the Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI) came second with 606 votes. Independent Vijayakumar received 172 votes, and the CPI(M)‘s K.B. Guruprasad secured 13 votes. The voter turnout was 75.28%, with 1,498 of 1,990 registered voters casting votes.

In Kottakunnu ward of Mogral Puthur panchayat, Independent candidate Asmina Shafi backed by the United Democratic Front (UDF) won with 563 votes. K.S. Sangeetha, also an Independent candidate, came second with 396 votes. Independents K. Ayeshath Safrabeevi and Baby Baburaj received 62 and 30 votes respectively. The voter turnout in the ward was 77.79%, with 1,051 of 1,351 registered voters exercising franchise.

The UDF retained the Kottakunnu ward and captured the Kallangai ward from the SDPI. The bypolls were necessitated by the resignation of an SDPI member in Kallangai ward and the death of an independent UDF member in Kottakunnu ward.

