IUML will work to strengthen religious unity: Thangal

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State president Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal has said that the role of the organisation as a political party is to strengthen religious unity.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, he said it was imperative for Kerala to nurture and strengthen religious and communal unity.

The IUML leader said the party was prepared to ready to talk to other religious leaders and make necessary corrections. He added that true believers and secular democrats would not allow any force to destroy the religious harmony of Kerala.

It is everyone’s responsibility to maintain an atmosphere of brotherhood, he added.

IUML leaders P.M.A Salam, M.P Abdussamad Samadani, and K.P.A. Majeed spoke.