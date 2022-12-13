IUML wary of CPI (M)‘s political bait 

December 13, 2022 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

An electoral alliance between the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the Left parties is doubtful to materialise at least in the near future as a section of the former is fiercely opposed to the perceived political opportunism mooted by the CPI(M) leadership in Kerala.

CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan’s statement that IUML was not a communal party and its secular credentials among the Muslim community was appreciable may have won brownie points with that party. But IUML State president Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal has categorically stated that his party has no plans to switch loyalties from the Congress- led United Democratic Front to the CPI(M)- led Left Democratic Front.

Incidentally neither the Congress nor the Communist Party of India, the foremost ally of the LDF, are amused by the CPI (M)‘s overtures to the IUML. The statement of Mr. Govindan has to be read with the late CPI (M) Polit Bureau member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s two- pronged attack against the IUML and the Congress last year. Then he had termed the IUML as possessed by the spirt of Jamaat-e- Islami, a blunt reference to its Islamist inclination and the Congress, espousing soft Hindutva line so as to stay afloat in national politics.

Bereft of power in the State, a powerful lobby of the IUML had earlier made a desperate attempt seeking approbation from the Left parties. Now the CPI (M) leaders have actuated the political pendulum. “Possibly, the CPI (M) leadership feels that the Left government is losing popular support after the second Pinarayi Vijayan Ministry assumed power. And the overtures to IUML is a clever baiting option, “ Hameed Chennamangaloor, political analyst and social critic, says.

In fact, he says that Mr. Govindan’s statement has wantonly driven a wedge between the Congress and the IUML. “The Congress party in Kerala is already in a fragmented state with leaders airing different opinions on a single issue. The CPI M) cosing up the IUML also signals that the party is directly appealing to the Muslim community, “ Prof. Chennamangaloor adds.

He says that the government had to take a U-turn on several progressive policies when these were savagely confronted by Muslim organisations including the IUML- backed Samastha Kerala Jamiyathul Ulema. “From the controversial Kudambasree pledge to gender - neutrality in education to the proposal to entrust the Public Service Commission with Waqf Board appointments, the government backtracked on its decisions, “ he points out.

However, Prof. Chennamangaloor says the IUML may not fall in line with a section of its power-hungry leaders for the time-being. “But politics is anyone’s guess,” he adds.