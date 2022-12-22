IUML wants govt. to act on a war footing to address concerns about ESZ

December 22, 2022 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has asked the State government to act on a war footing to address the concerns of the farmers living on the fringes of forests in the State. IUML national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty warned here on Thursday that any more lapses by the State government in defining ecologically sensitive buffer zone (ESZ) would be too costly for Kerala and its people.

“There have been lapses from the State government. It should have acted promptly and cautiously. Effective measures are needed now as there is a permanent threat for the farmers living on the forest fringes. The government should now show its proficiency by convincing the Supreme Court of the problems of the farmers, and get tangible results. It should act on a war footing,” said Mr. Kunhalikutty.

The IUML leader also warned that his party would have to join the farmers in their agitation if the government continued its lackadaisical attitude. “My party is with the farmers. The State cannot afford to remain apathetic any more. If the government fails one more time, the repercussions will be serious,” said Mr. Kunhalikutty.

The IUML general secretary said that the issue of party’s representative in the Rajya Sabha P.V. Abdul Wahab praising the BJP Ministers was “a closed chapter.”

“Mr. Wahab spoke to Thangal (Syed Sadikali Shihab) and gave his explanation. It’s a closed chapter, and there is no scope for any further discussion on it. Thangal has made the party’s stand clear by his brief statement. And there is no relevance for other statements after Thangal’s,” he said, replying to repeated questions from the reporters.

Mr. Kunhalikutty also blamed the media for misinterpreting the statements and comments of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI(M) secretary M.V. Govindan about the IUML.

“You should learn to take the statements in their right spirit. They are all issue based, and not political,” he said.

Mr. Kunhalikutty said that the IUML did not have a tradition of changing fronts overnight like the way people change their clothes. “The IUML is an essential constituent of the United Democratic Front. We are clarifying our stand. They (CPI-M) too are clarifying their stand. But you (the media) are still in doubt,” he said.