IUML to take up Sudhakaran issue with UDF

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) will raise its concerns over Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran’s comments about the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at the next meeting of the United Democratic Front (UDF).
IUML State general secretary P.M.A. Salam said that the party was disappointed with Mr. Sudhakaran over his remarks about the RSS. Mr. Sudhakaran had courted a controversy by saying that he had given protection to RSS sakhas from CPI(M) attacks when he was a leader of the KSU.
According to Mr. Salam, Mr. Sudhakaran’s comments had inflicted damage on the UDF. He said that such careless comments would affect the unity and strength of the UDF, and that the IUML would raise its displeasure at the UDF meeting.
