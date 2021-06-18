IUML to step up protests against Centre’s policies

National political advisory committee of the Indian Union Muslim League condemns action of BJP-led government at the Centre against human rights activists and mediapersons

The national political advisory committee of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) here on Friday decided to step up its agitation politically and legally against the Lakshadweep Administration, the Citizens Amendment Act and the proposed National Population Register (NPR).

The meeting condemned the action of the BJP-led government at the Centre against human rights activists and mediapersons. Quashing the sedition case against senior journalist Vinod Dua, the Supreme Court had pointed out that every journalist was entitled to protection under the provisions of the landmark Kedar Nath judgement.

The IUML will begin a month-long membership campaign at the national level from August 1. Facilities would be made to enrol members online. Party political advisory committee chairman Panakkad Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal inaugurated the meeting that was presided over by president K.M. Kader Mohideen presided.