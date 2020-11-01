IUML to rest 3-time winners in polls

MALAPPURAM

01 November 2020 20:17 IST

Agitation to be intensified demanding CM’s resignation

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) will rest those who were elected three times in the local body elections. Although the party had taken such a decision earlier, it was not implemented so far.

A meeting of the State committee held here on Sunday decided to strictly implement the decision to rest veterans and old-timers with the objective of giving thrust on youth.

IUML general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty, MP, and organising secretary E.T. Mohammed Basheer, MP, said the party would intensify its agitation against the State government in the coming days for “pledging Kerala to gold smuggling and drug peddling lobbies, and for showing injustice to minorities by implementing reservation for the forward communities in an unjust manner.”

The IUML will organise agitations at district, constituency and regional level by joining hands with the United Democratic Front (UDF) constituents demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

“The State government is trying to mortgage Kerala. It is swinging from corruption to controversies. It has lost its face like never before,” the IUML leaders said.

The IUML will take part in the Collectorate marches planned by the reservation groups on November 9. They said the State government had shown great injustice to quota communities.

“The new reservation will affect not only the reservation communities, but also the merit section as well,” they said. According to the IUML, attempts were being made to nullify struggles for social justice by painting them as communal.

IUML State president Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal presided over the meeting.