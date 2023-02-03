IUML to protest against State, Union Budgets

February 03, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) will stage demonstrations at all panchayat, municipality and corporation centres across the State on Saturday in protest against the “anti-people Budgets” of the Union and State governments.

The IUML State committee decided to protest against the Budgets at all civic body centres on Saturday afternoon. “While the Union government totally ignored common people and farmers, the State government imposed a heavy burden on them by increasing the cess on petrol and diesel and also by increasing building tax,” the IUML State committee said.

IUML State general secretary P.M.A. Salam, in a statement here on Friday, said the State Budget was an attempt to break the backbone of Kerala by fleecing ordinary people.

He added that the people of Kerala were already reeling under spiralling prices. “This Budget will add heaviness to the people,” he said. “There is nothing in this Budget to give a glimmer of hope to ordinary people. The Minister says he will arrest price rise. The same person is hiking fuel prices by adding cess on petrol and diesel,” said Mr. Salam.