IUML to move SC for clarity on NPR

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty has said that his party will approach the Supreme Court to get a clarity on the National Population Register (NPR) even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are airing contradictory statements about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

He told media persons here on Friday that the Home Minister had announced that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) would come into force though the Prime Minister had clarified that the Centre had not given a thought about it.

Centre should clear air

The IUML had petitioned the Supreme Court against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the case would come up on January 22. Before that the Centre would have to take a clear stand instead of playing hide and seek and hoodwinking the people on the issue, Mr. Kunhalikutty said.

“Childish argument”

He termed as childish the argument of the Home Minister that the detention centres were established during the UPA regime.

The creation of detention centres and prisons were insignificant. What was important was a rule legislated only to sent a section of people to these detention centres, he said.

Mr. Kunhalikutty said the Centre had brought in a rule to divide its citizens. This discrimination had caused grave concern to a particular community, he said.