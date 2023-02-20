IUML to get new State functionaries on March 4

February 20, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - Kozhikode

The new State functionaries of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) will be chosen at a meeting on March 4, party State general secretary P.M.A. Salam has said.

He told the media after a high-level meeting here on Monday that the membership of the party in Kerala had gone up by 2.5 lakh in the recently held campaign, despite the party being in the Opposition. Mr. Salam pointed out that 51% of the new members are women and 61% are people aged below 35. The whole drive was held in the digital mode. By February 28, all the districts would get new functionaries, Mr. Salam said.

The existing State council would hold its last meeting on March 3. The official conclusion of the membership campaign would take place on March 4, when the new 500-member State council would choose the new State functionaries. The new State council would have 19 office-bearers apart from a 21-member secretariat and a 75-member working committee.

Mr. Salam alleged that efforts were on to sabotage the university union polls in the University of Calicut. The Students Federation of India (SFI) had been trying to upset the election process with the help of the university officials. The students’ union elections in 16 affiliated colleges, where Muslim Students Federation (MSF) candidates had won, was cancelled without any valid reason. The university authorities claim that the students’ union polls had not been held there. There was record to prove that the SFI had participated in the elections there. Meanwhile, SFI candidates had been chosen as UUCs from 10 other colleges where actual elections had not been held. The MSF is planning to legal recourse and the IUML would support it, Mr. Salam added.