IUML to form ties in other States

As part of expanding its base, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) will form political alliances with like-minded secular parties in the coming Assembly elections in Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

This was decided at a meeting of the political advisory committee of the party held at League House here on Wednesday. State president Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal chaired the meeting, in which 18 out of the 24 members participated.

Briefing the media about the meeting, party national president K.M. Kader Mohideen, general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty and State secretary E.T. Mohammed Basheer said the State units had been tasked to forge alliances, which would be finally endorsed by the national leadership.

The decisions had been taken considering the prevailing political situation in the country.

The party had a formidable presence in these States, they said.

Mr. Kunhalikutty said the party would also undertake a campaign with the slogan ‘Fearless India, India for All’ across the country in the wake of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government continuing with rampant trampling on democratic institutions, secular values and media in its second coming. Seminars with the participation of intellectuals and thinkers would be conducted in all States and a dharna would be held in New Delhi.

Economic situation

He said that the economic situation had reached a new low under the Narenda Modi government leading to job loss and devaluation of the Indian rupee. Political rivals were detained or put under house arrest in Kashmir. To divert attention, the government was resorting to its core agenda of playing the communal card.

Even anti-minority laws were being legislated aimed at dividing society, he said.

Replying to questions on the controversy over Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, MP, praising Mr. Modi, Mr. Kunhalikutty said that the issue was an internal affair of that party.

The Congress had never supported the skewed policies of the BJP government. Even the Communist Party of India (Marxist), a rival party of the Congress in Kerala, was united in its opposition to the Centre, Mr. Kunhalikutty said.