IUML to donate equipment

MALAPPURAM

09 October 2020 01:24 IST

Gesture by party follows District Collector’s meeting with Sadikali Thangal

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has responded positively to a distress call by the district administration in view of a steady increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Malappuram, the district with the largest population in the State.

The party has decided to join hands with the administration in the fight against the pandemic by supplying life-saving equipment worth ₹10 crore.

District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan had met IUML district president Sayed Sadikali Shihab Thangal at the latter’s house at Panakkad and sought his help in the fight against the pandemic. The Collector had reportedly sought the help of the party in augmenting and strengthening the life-saving support system in the government sector in the district in view of the increasing number of category C COVID-19 cases.

Advertising

Advertising

An emergency meeting of the IUML held here on Thursday decided to supply vital equipment, including ICU beds, worth ₹10 crore to fight the pandemic.