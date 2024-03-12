GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IUML to continue legal fight against CAA

March 12, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has decided to go ahead with the legal fight against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The party’s national political advisory committee met here on Tuesday and took the decision to continue the legal fight.

Advisory committee chairman Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal said after the meeting that the government issued the Citizenship Amendment Rules with a view to the upcoming elections. He said that the government violated the assurance that it would not do anything in haste.

IUML national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty said that the Central government violated the affidavit it filed four years ago. “People will realise the government’s ill intentions. Giving citizenship on the basis of religion is unconstitutional. None in the world does so. It’s not good for any civilised society,” said Mr. Kunhalikutty.

He said that further course of actions would be decided after discussions with like-minded leaders and organisations. “It is not a Muslim issue. It is an issue of the country’s secularism. Emotional reactions to this issue will only help the BJP,” he said.

IUML district president Syed Abbasali Shihab Thangal, State general secretary P.M.A. Salam, former secretary K.P.A. Majeed, MLA, and Syed Abid Husain Thangal, MLA, were present.

IUML national organising secretary E.T. Mohammed Basheer accused the BJP of politically exploiting the CAA issue. “It’s a clear violation of the Constitution,” he said.

IUML national vice president M.P. Abdussamad Samadani, MP, said that the BJP was trying to destroy the very essence of the country’s social value system. “India means secularism. It is against the country. Nowhere in the world is citizenship offered on the basis of religion,” he said.

