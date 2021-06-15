IUML to continue fight against CAA

Modi govt attempting to push law through the backdoor: Kunhalikutty

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) said it would continue its fight against the Central government’s alleged discrimination against Muslim community in giving citizenship to people from some neighbouring countries.

IUML national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty, MLA, said here on Tuesday that the Narendra Modi government was attempting to push the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) through the backdoor.

“The Modi government cannot be trusted. Even though they said in the Supreme Court that they were not implementing the CAA while giving powers to certain States to give citizenship to people of certain communities from certain countries, the Centre was trying to implement their discriminatory agenda,” said Mr. Kunhalikutty.

The IUML leader said that the party was seriously fighting the case, and would go to any extent to stall the implementation of the CAA. He said there were several others, including the State government, who opposed the CAA. “They should raise their voice against this blatant discrimination,” he said.