GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

IUML to approach SC, EC against distribution of citizenship certificates

Published - May 16, 2024 06:24 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is planning to approach the Supreme Court and the Election Commission of India against the Centre’s distribution of citizenship certificates under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

At least 14 people were handed their certificates by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla at an event in the national capital on Wednesday. They had all come from Pakistan. A total of 300 people were granted citizenship certificates on the day.

IUML leaders, meanwhile, pointed out that the Union government had earlier told the apex court that it was not in a hurry to implement the CAA. That was in response to the petitions filed in the court by the IUML and a host of organisations and individuals seeking a stay against the implementation of the law.

The IUML claimed that the Centre had misled the apex court. The distribution of the citizenship certificates was an election gimmick, the IUML leaders alleged. The party would seek the opinion of legal experts against this, they added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.