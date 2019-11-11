IUML terms Ayodhya verdict disappointing

Terming the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya dispute or Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land as “disappointing”, the national Secretariat meeting of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) held at Panakkad in Malappuram district on Monday decided to hold discussions with various Muslim organisations and like-minded secular organisations to decide future course of action.

The special meeting chaired by party’s State president Panakkad Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal appointed a committee led by national president of the party Khader Moideen to hold these discussions. Mr. Moideen said that meeting which had examined the verdict in detail felt that the Muslim community was pained.

But the party honoured the judgment of the Supreme Court, which is the highest judicial court and the final court of appeal under the Constitution of India.

He also lauded the maturity of the Muslim community and other community to uphold peace and harmony in the country.

Briefing the media about the meeting, party national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikkutty, MP, said that Muslim people felt disappointed over the verdict in the case. However, more discussions would be required in this regard.

The Muslim Personal Law Board was yet to take a decision on review petition. The party would take into account all aspects of the judgment including the possibility of extending support to the petitioner for moving a review petition.

E.T. Muhammed Basheer, MP, said that the Supreme Court had found that idol installation and demolition of mosque in Ayodhya were illegal and criminal offences. But the entire disputed site was handed over to build the temple.

Several contradictions existed in the verdict. A feeling had generated in the Muslim community that they had been denied justice, Mr. Basheer said.