IUML suspends 2 for attending Navakerala Sadas

December 29, 2023 10:46 am | Updated 10:47 am IST - MALAPPURAM

IUML State council member R. Noushad and Kerala Pravasi League State secretary Basheer Babu were suspended from their primary membership

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key constituent of the United Democratic Front (UDF), has suspended two of its functionaries for attending the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s highly publicised Cabinet outreach programme, Navakerala Sadas.

IUML State council member R. Noushad and Kerala Pravasi League State secretary Basheer Babu were suspended from their primary membership. The UDF had not only boycotted the Navakerala Sadas, but also proscribed its members from taking part in it.

The LDF had made sure to rope in one or two dissidents from the UDF in most districts. Mr. Noushad had participated in the Sadas at Chirayinkeezhu, Thiruvananthapuram, by spurning his party’s instruction against it.

IUML sources said that the party viewed Mr. Noushad’s and Mr. Basheer’s participation as an of indiscipline.

