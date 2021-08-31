IUML stages protest against ‘fascism’

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) conducted an anti-fascist collective in front of panchayat and municipal offices across the State on Tuesday. The gatherings protested against the Central government’s move to delete the Moplah martyrs of 1921 Malabar Rebellion from the list of freedom fighters.

Independent writers and activists too joined the protest and raised slogans against fascism.

IUML national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty and Malappuram district president Sayed Sadikali Shihab Thangal led the protest at Malappuram.

IUML former State general secretary K.P.A. Majeed, MLA, led the protest at Kuruva, M.K. Muneer, MLA, at Koduvally, and State general secretary P.M.A. Salam at Chemmad.