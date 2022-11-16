IUML softens stand on Sudhakaran, plans stir against price rise

November 16, 2022 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has decided to soften its stand on a controversy kicked up by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran. The KPCC president had evoked sharp criticism from different quarters for his pro-RSS remarks.

A joint meeting of IUML high-power committee and the State committee held here on Wednesday decided not to press with the Sudhakaran controversy. The meeting, however, expressed concern at Mr. Sudhakaran’s remarks that he had provided protection for the RSS sakhas from CPI(M) attacks when he was a KSU leader.

IUML State general secretary P.M.A. Salam said that the party was happy with Mr. Sudhakaran’s apology. He said the party leaders had spoken to Congress leaders, and there was no question of the IUML leaving the United Democratic Front (UDF).

Senior leaders of the IUML, including national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty and working secretary E.T. Mohammed Basheer, told the meeting that there was no point in harping on the issue especially after Mr. Sudhakaran apologised for the comments saying that it was a slip of the tongue.

Protest against spiralling prices

The IUML will organise a State-wide agitation against spiraling prices of commodities. Protests will be organised in all panchayat and municipal centres across the State on Monday, November 21 evening, demanding the State government’s intervention to check the skyrocketing prices.

Briefing the media after the meeting, Mr. Salam said the State was witnessing a price rise that it had never seen before. “Prices of not only food items, but building materials too have gone up. The construction industry has ground to a halt. People do not have jobs and are facing poverty. The government’s silence is dangerous. The government has to intervene immediately,” he said.

He said that the government’s plan to construct a new coastal road by taking a loan of ₹6,250 from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) will push thousands of poor fishermen living along the coasts into further deprivation.

The IUML said that it would not allow hidden agendas to be pushed in the name of curriculum revisions. “Now the government is trying to push its gender neutral agenda through PTAs in schools,” said Mr. Salam, adding that the IUML would resist it.

He said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vjayan should keep his word, and should be ready for talks about gender neutral matters. IUML State president Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal presided over the meeting. Mr. Salam welcomed the gathering. Mr. Kunhalikutty delivered the introductory speech. Mr. Basheer, MP, national treasurer P.V. Abdul Wahab, MP, national senior vice president M.P. Abdussamad Samadani, MP, high power committee members K.P.A. Majeed, M.K. Muneer, State committee members Syed Abid Husain Thangal, N. Shamsuddin, Abdurahman Randathani, K.M. Shaji, and Shafi Chaliyam were among those who spoke.