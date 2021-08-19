IUML should uphold gender equality: Kodiyeri

DYFI says it will welcome MSF workers who opposed IUML’s misogynist attitude

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] Polit Bureau member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Thursday said the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) should adhere to principles of gender equality or perish as a political entity.

Gender bias, entrenched misogyny and relegating women to a subaltern role did not augur well for any political party.

Mr. Balakrishnan was speaking to reporters against the backdrop of reports that several Muslim Students Federation (MSF) units had expressed solidarity with women activists who had protested against the alleged “sexist” behaviour of the MSF’s State leadership.

The IUML leadership had attempted to reach an amicable settlement to the controversy that threatened to upend organisational discipline.

Summoned for questioning

However, the Chemmanganadu police have summoned the MSF leaders for questioning. They have also moved to record the statement of the 10 victims, all activists of Harita, women’s wing of the MSF.

Mr. Balakrishnan said the IUML leadership was facing a mutiny by its rank and file.

He slammed the media for floating rumours that the CPI(M) State committee had chided P. Jayarajan and N.K. Sahadevan, both leaders from Kannur, for unruly behaviour.

DYFI view

Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) State secretary A. A. Rahim also sought to weaponise the dissension in the MSF. He said the DYFI would open the door for MSF workers who opposed the IUML’s misogynist attitude. The IUML had traditionally worked to deny women their role in politics and social life, he said.

On August 9, CPI(M) acting State secretary A. Vijayaraghavan sought to make political capital out of the purported differences between Moeenali Thangal, son of IUML supremo Panakkad Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal, and party national general secretary P. K. Kunhalikutty. He had said that the internecine feud in the IUML foretold the inevitable decline of the United Democratic Front (UDF). The “leadership vacuum” in the IUML had spawned conflicting centres of power in the party and daggers were out for Mr. Kunhalikutty.

Cong. silent

On the other hand, the Congress stayed clear of commenting on the issues in the IUML. Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan had said UDF partners did not interfere in the internal affairs of coalition partners.