IUML sees another row, this time in students’ wing

Haritha leaders complain to women’s panel about MSF leaders’ ‘indecent, vulgar remarks’

Even before a storm stirred up by Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State president Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal’s son Syed Mueenali Shihab completely died down, yet another controversy has erupted in the party.

Haritha, the women’s wing of Muslim Students Federation (MSF), the party’s student body, has complained to the State Women’s Commission against MSF State president P.K. Navas and Malappuram district general secretary V.A. Wahab for allegedly making indecent and sexually vulgar remarks.

‘Anti-women stand’

The complaint, signed by 10 leaders of Haritha, mentioned the ‘oppressive anti-women stand’ of the MSF leaders, particularly pinpointing Mr. Navas and Mr. Wahab for the ‘vulgar remarks’ they made during a State-level meeting held at the MSF office in Kozhikode on June 22.

Aggrieved and furious, Haritha leaders had complained to the IUML leadership about the insulting remarks and the neglect they faced within the student body. Although the party leadership spoke to the Haritha leaders, no action was taken against the MSF leaders. Haritha leaders said that they approached the State Women’s Commission on Thursday after the party ignored their appeals. The commission said they would look into the matter seriously.

Navas’s stance

Mr. Navas, meanwhile, stuck to his guns and said in a Facebook post that he was being attacked for no fault of his. The opinion within the IUML is largely against the Haritha leadership for bringing shame to the party by taking the issue to the State Women’s Commission. However, the party leadership was mum when confronted with the question whether it had addressed the issue when the ball was in its court.

Muslim Youth League State president Syed Munawwarali Shihab Thangal spoke to the Haritha leadership on Saturday and tried to assuage their feelings. The IUML leadership held a brief meeting at Panakkad on Thursday and discussed the matter. The firefighting is likely to continue in the coming days.